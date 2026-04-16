Former MP Chandana Kathriarachchi arrested

Former Member of Parliament Chandana Kathriarachchi has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, stated that the arrest was carried out following a search operation at the former MP’s residence, conducted under a warrant issued by the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court.

During the search, authorities recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including a hand grenade, two T-56 magazines, 221 rounds of ammunition used in T-56 assault rifles, 100 .22 calibre rounds, and 30 unidentified rounds.

The former parliamentarian was subsequently taken into police custody.