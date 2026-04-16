Fuel and electricity supply to continue uninterrupted despite Middle East conflict  Minister

Fuel and electricity supply to continue uninterrupted despite Middle East conflict  Minister

April 16, 2026   02:13 pm

Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, has stated that Sri Lanka’s fuel and electricity supply will continue without interruption despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking to the media in Kalutara, the Minister noted that there may be a slight increase in fuel prices due to fluctuations in the global market.

He further explained that any such increase would not be fully passed on to consumers, as the Treasury is expected to absorb a significant portion of the cost.

Dr. Jayatissa also emphasized that the government aims to reduce the currently elevated fuel prices as soon as possible once the prevailing wartime situation stabilizes.

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