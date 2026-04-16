Registration of Persons Dept. temporarily suspends services tomorrow due to system failure
April 16, 2026 03:49 pm
The Department for Registration of Persons (ID Office) has announced that all public services, including the one-day service at its head office and all provincial offices, will be suspended tomorrow (April 17).
According to the Department, the decision was taken due to ongoing technical work to restore its computer system following a sudden breakdown.
As a result, all services, including one-day processing, will be temporarily unavailable at both the head office and provincial offices.