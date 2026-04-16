First crude oil tanker since Middle East conflict to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

First crude oil tanker since Middle East conflict to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

April 16, 2026   03:55 pm

Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) has announced that the first crude oil tanker to arrive since the onset of the Middle East conflict is scheduled to reach the island tomorrow (17).

Managing Director Dr. Mayura Neththikumara stated that the vessel is carrying 97,500 metric tonnes of crude oil to Sri Lanka.

He further noted that an additional tanker is expected to arrive by the end of this month.

“The first crude oil ship following the war situation is arriving in Sri Lanka with 97,500 metric tons. Another ship is scheduled to arrive at the end of this month. Additionally, the WTI vessel from the United States is currently being loaded and is expected to begin its voyage toward Sri Lanka today,” he said.

Accordingly, he emphasized that the challenge of securing a steady supply of crude oil—previously a significant concern for the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC)—has now been resolved.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Derana-Dialog 'Rangiri Dambulu Soorya Mangalya' draws massive crowds in Dambulla (English)

Derana-Dialog 'Rangiri Dambulu Soorya Mangalya' draws massive crowds in Dambulla (English)

Customary anointing of oil for New Year performed at temples across the island (English)

Customary anointing of oil for New Year performed at temples across the island (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Aging Population; 2024 Census reveals demographic trends and socioeconomic impacts (English)

Sri Lanka's Aging Population; 2024 Census reveals demographic trends and socioeconomic impacts (English)

Sri Lankans ushered in Sinhala and Tamil New Year with customs and festivities across the country (English)

Sri Lankans ushered in Sinhala and Tamil New Year with customs and festivities across the country (English)

President welcomes New Year with residents of newly rebuilt home damaged by cyclone (English)

President welcomes New Year with residents of newly rebuilt home damaged by cyclone (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin