First crude oil tanker since Middle East conflict to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) has announced that the first crude oil tanker to arrive since the onset of the Middle East conflict is scheduled to reach the island tomorrow (17).

Managing Director Dr. Mayura Neththikumara stated that the vessel is carrying 97,500 metric tonnes of crude oil to Sri Lanka.

He further noted that an additional tanker is expected to arrive by the end of this month.

“The first crude oil ship following the war situation is arriving in Sri Lanka with 97,500 metric tons. Another ship is scheduled to arrive at the end of this month. Additionally, the WTI vessel from the United States is currently being loaded and is expected to begin its voyage toward Sri Lanka today,” he said.

Accordingly, he emphasized that the challenge of securing a steady supply of crude oil—previously a significant concern for the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC)—has now been resolved.