Further details emerge on arrest of ex-MP Chandana Kathriarachchi

Further details have emerged regarding the arrest of former Member of Parliament Chandana Kathriarachchi by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Following a complaint filed by the CCD with the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court alleging possession of illegal firearms, authorities obtained a search warrant and conducted a raid on his residence today (16).

During the search, officers recovered 221 rounds of ammunition used in T-56 assault rifles, two T-56 magazines, 31 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 103 rounds of 0.22 calibre ammunition, and a live hand grenade.

It has further been reported that the recovered hand grenade was manufactured in Czechoslovakia.

Subsequent searches of the premises led to the discovery of four registered firearms. Investigations revealed that one firearm was registered under Kathriarachchi’s name, while the remaining three were registered under his wife’s name.

The cache of registered weapons includes two shotguns and two 9mm pistols.

The CCD has initiated a separate investigation to determine the reason for the possession of a significant quantity of firearms and ammunition.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Colombo Crimes Division under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Colombo Range, Nishantha Soysa.