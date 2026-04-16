Police to take strict action against vehicles emitting excessive black smoke
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Police to take strict action against vehicles emitting excessive black smoke

April 16, 2026   04:30 pm

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W.P.J. Senadheera, said that strict legal action will be taken against vehicles emitting excessive black smoke while operating on public roads.

He stated that police have already received complaints regarding such vehicles, noting that air pollution remains a serious global issue, with nearly one million deaths reported annually.

The DIG further said that to control this situation, authorities will work in collaboration with inspectors from the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) to identify such vehicles, taking them into police custody to proceed with legal action.

Meanwhile, the public has been encouraged to report vehicles emitting excessive smoke if they are seen on the roads.

A dedicated WhatsApp number, “070 3500525”, has been introduced for this purpose, allowing complaints to be submitted by sending the vehicle number or a video clip.

DIG Senadheera added that based on the information received, DMT inspectors will take further legal action against the relevant vehicles.

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