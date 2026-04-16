Warm weather advisory issued for most parts of the country

Warm weather advisory issued for most parts of the country

April 16, 2026   04:39 pm

A warm weather advisory has been issued for residents of the Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Eastern provinces and the Monaragala district.

The heat index, the temperature felt on the human body, is likely to increase up to ‘Caution Level’ at some places in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and Southern provinces and in Monaragala district tomorrow (17), according to the Department of Meteorology.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature, and this is the condition that is felt on your body, said the Met Department in a statement.

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue, while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

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