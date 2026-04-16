Fishing vessel with suspected narcotics haul intercepted in naval operation
File Photo.

Fishing vessel with suspected narcotics haul intercepted in naval operation

April 16, 2026   05:23 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has taken into custody a local multi-day fishing vessel carrying several sacks suspected to contain narcotics during a special operation conducted in deep-sea waters south of Sri Lanka.

The operation was carried out by the navy’s long-range operational vessels, leading to the arrest of four suspects along with the vessel.

The vessel, the suspected narcotics, and the suspects onboard are being brought ashore for further investigations and legal action.

The Sri Lanka Navy stated that more details will be released following further inquiries.

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