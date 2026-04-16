Police statement on arrest of ex-MP Chandana Kathriarachchi

Sri Lanka Police has issued a statement regarding the arrest of former Member of Parliament Chandana Kathriarachchi by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

It said that acting on received information by the CCD, officers obtained a search warrant and carried out a raid at the ex-MP’s residence in Mampe, within the Piliyandala Police Division, this morning (16).

During the search, officers recovered a cache of weapons, including a live hand grenade, two T-56 magazines, 221 rounds of T-56 live ammunition, 103 rounds of 0.22 calibre ammunition, 31 rounds of 84S calibre live ammunition, and a 12-bore firearm issued for a cultivated land belonging to the former MP, the statement said.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court today, while further investigations are being conducted by the CCD.