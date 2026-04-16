Two dead, six missing in drowning incident at Deduru Oya - Police

Two dead, six missing in drowning incident at Deduru Oya - Police

April 16, 2026   07:51 pm

Two bodies have been recovered, while two others have been hospitalized and six individuals reportedly remain missing after a group of 15 went bathing in the Deduru Oya near the Kuratiyagahamula area of Nikaweratiya within the Kobeigane Police Division, police said.

The recovered bodies are reported to be that of a man and a woman, police said. 

According to police, a group of seven people from the Kadawatha area had visited a relative’s house in Kobeigane.

Subsequently, a group of 15 people from the same house, including the seven visitors, had gone to the Deduru Oya for bathing when the incident occurred, police stated.

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