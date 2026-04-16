SLTB to introduce card-only payment system for bus fares - chairman

SLTB to introduce card-only payment system for bus fares - chairman

April 16, 2026   08:04 pm

All necessary arrangements have been made to introduce a card-only payment system for Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus fares in the near future, says SLTB Chairman Sanjeewa Kanagaratne.

He said the system will be implemented for SLTB bus services within the next few months.

The SLTB Chairman made these remarks while responding to questions from journalists after taking part in an inspection of transport facilities for passengers traveling from Matara to Colombo today (16).

He further noted that the public will be able to witness changes in public transport services, including the digitalization of the SLTB, within the next three years.

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