SriLankan Airlines suspends Country Manager over incident at Bangkok airport

SriLankan Airlines has clarified what it describes as inaccurate and misleading media reports regarding an alleged clash involving an airline official and flight crew at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

According to a statement issued by SriLankan Airlines, the incident occurred on April 2, when SriLankan Airlines crew members were preparing to check in for duty at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

The statement said the SriLankan Country Manager entered the passenger check-in area and engaged in a physical altercation with the operating flight crew and the station manager.

The matter was immediately reported to the Airport Police at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, and investigations are currently underway, the statement said.

SriLankan Airlines stated that the actions of the Country Manager were unlawful, unwarranted, and in breach of company rules and regulations.

The company further confirmed that he has been suspended from service with immediate effect and instructed to return to Sri Lanka.