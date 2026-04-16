Europe could run out of jet fuel in 6 weeks, IEA warns

Europe could run out of jet fuel in 6 weeks, IEA warns

April 16, 2026   09:16 pm

Europe may have just six weeks left of jet fuel, with serious consequences for the continent’s economy, the International Energy Agency warned on Thursday.

“Several European countries may start to face shortages of jet fuel in the next 6 weeks, depending how much they are able to import from international markets to replace the lost supply from the Middle East, which accounted for 75% of Europe’s net imports of jet fuel previously,” the IEA told CNBC in an emailed statement.

Earlier, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the Strait of Hormuz blockade will result in “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced,” in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday.

He added that the broader economic impact includes “higher petrol (gasoline) prices, higher gas prices, high electricity prices,” with some parts of the world “hit worse than the others.”

Birol previously warned that the energy crisis was set to hit harder in April as oil supply constraints worsen.

“In April, there is nothing,” Birol said last month. “The loss of oil in April will be twice the loss of oil in March. On top of that you have LNG and others. It will come through to inflation, I think it will cut economic growth in many countries, especially emerging economies. In many countries the rationing of energy may be coming soon.”

‘Harsh economic impacts’

Analysts echoed similar warnings to CNBC earlier this week, with Claudio Galimberti, chief economist at Rystad Energy, telling CNBC’s Ritika Gupta on “Europe Early Edition,” on Tuesday that the situation facing airlines “pretty much depends on how many barrels will be flowing through the strait.”

Rico Luman, senior economist at ING, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday: “We’ve seen these vessels now stopping, so supplies from the Middle East have run out, and we need replacements.”

Air travel generates 851 billion euros (nearly $1 trillion) in gross domestic product for European economies each year and supports 14 million jobs, ACI Europe said.

European airline EasyJet said Thursday that the Middle East conflict and rising fuel costs are weighing on customer bookings, with those buying tickets for later in the year down 2% compared with 2025.

Meanwhile, the budget carrier said it took on roughly £25 million ($34 million) in additional fuel costs in March alone, and hedged at least 70% of its summer fuel to protect against volatility.

ACI Europe, which represents airports across the European Union, said last week that peak summer travel will be disrupted, with “harsh economic impacts” for several member states that rely on the economic boost.

Source: CNBC

--Agencies

 

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