Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire, Trump says

Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire, Trump says

April 16, 2026   09:21 pm

The leaders of Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire after officials from the two countries met in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump said Thursday.

The temporary truce will start at 5 p.m. ET, Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The U.S. president wrote that he had just completed “excellent conversations” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon.

The two leaders struck the ceasefire agreement “in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries,” Trump wrote.

Source: CNBC 

--Agencies

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