Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

April 17, 2026   06:06 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 1.00 pm, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, the Met. Department noted.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northcentral and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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