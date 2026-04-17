G7 finance chiefs say it is urgent to limit Middle East wars cost to global economy

G7 finance chiefs say it is urgent to limit Middle East wars cost to global economy

April 17, 2026   06:13 am

Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven nations on Thursday said it was urgent to limit the cost to the global economy of an enduring Middle East war and “reaffirmed the pressing need ⁠to move toward a lasting peace.”

The war was among three key topics of discussion among the finance ministers and central bank governors on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary ⁠Fund and World Bank Group that are underway in Washington.

They also discussed securing supply chains for critical ⁠minerals and supporting Ukraine in the face of continuing Russian aggression, according ⁠to a statement issued by the finance ministry of France, ⁠which holds this year’s G7 presidency.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

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