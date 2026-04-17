Trump says he may go to Islamabad if Iran deal reached

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if a deal with Iran to conclude the war is reached and signed in Islamabad, he might go, and that Iran has agreed to almost everything.

Trump struck ⁠an optimistic tone about Iran as he spoke with reporters on the White House lawn on his way to a trip to Nevada and Arizona. He said he could extend a U.S.-Iran ceasefire set to expire next week, but may not ⁠need to do so.

“If a deal is signed in Islamabad I may go,” Trump said. “They want me.”

He also said without providing evidence ⁠that Iran has agreed to give up the enriched uranium believed buried from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes last ⁠year. Trump is pushing for a deal with Iran in which Tehran ⁠would give up its nuclear program.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies