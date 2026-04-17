Registration of Persons Dept. services suspended today due to system failure

The Ministry of Digital Economy has announced that all public services of the Department for Registration of Persons (ID Office) have been temporarily suspended today (17) following an unexpected system breakdown.

According to the Ministry, the decision was taken due to the disruption caused by a sudden failure in the department’s computer system, which is currently being restored.

As a result, all services, including the one-day issuance facility at the head office and operations at all provincial offices, will remain unavailable for the day.