Multi-day fishing vessel with suspected narcotics brought to Dikkowita Harbour

Multi-day fishing vessel with suspected narcotics brought to Dikkowita Harbour

April 17, 2026   07:32 am

UPDATE: The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has confirmed that the substance recovered from the local multi-day fishing vessel is heroin.

This determination was made following the transfer of the seized sacks ashore and a subsequent inspection.

The consignment, consisting of several sacks initially suspected to contain narcotics, is scheduled to undergo further examination and weighing procedures.

Meanwhile, the four suspects apprehended in connection with the incident are to be handed over to the relevant authorities for continued investigation and legal proceedings.

A local multi-day fishing vessel carrying several sacks suspected to contain narcotics has been brought to the Dikowita Fisheries Harbour following a special deep-sea operation south of Sri Lanka.

The vessel was intercepted and taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (16), along with four suspects on board.

The arrest was made during an operation conducted by the Navy’s long-range operational vessel unit.

The seized sacks suspected to contain narcotics are yet to be examined, while the suspects are to be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

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