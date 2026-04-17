First crude oil tanker since Middle East conflict to arrive today

First crude oil tanker since Middle East conflict to arrive today

April 17, 2026   07:41 am

Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) has announced that the first crude oil tanker to arrive in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the Middle East conflicts is scheduled to arrive today (17).

Managing Director Dr. Mayura Neththikumara stated that the vessel will deliver 97,500 metric tons of crude oil to the country.

Meanwhile, another fuel tanker from the United States has already departed for Sri Lanka yesterday (16).

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