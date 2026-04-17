Navy seizes 10 multi-day fishing trawlers linked to drug trafficking in first quarter

Navy seizes 10 multi-day fishing trawlers linked to drug trafficking in first quarter

April 17, 2026   08:30 am

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized a total of 10 local multi-day fishing trawlers involved in drug trafficking during the first three months of this year.

Navy Media Spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath, made this statement today (17) while addressing the media following the arrival of a multi-day fishing trawler carrying narcotics at the Dikowita Fisheries Harbour.

He further stated that a range of dangerous drugs, including crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “ice”), heroin, hashish, and cocaine, were discovered aboard these vessels.

Accordingly, the Navy has taken into custody more than 1,800 kilograms of such illicit drugs recovered from the seized multi-day fishing trawlers.

The spokesperson also noted that the estimated street value of the confiscated narcotics exceeds Rs. 44 billion.

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