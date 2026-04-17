Six bodies recovered following drowning incident at Deduru Oya
April 17, 2026 08:50 am
Six bodies—comprising two females and four males—have been recovered from among a group of individuals who were reportedly swept away while bathing in the Deduru Oya in the Kuratiyagahamula area of Kobeigane.
The incident occurred yesterday (16), and the victims had been reported missing following the incident.
Two individuals remain unaccounted for, while two others who were rescued have been admitted to hospital for treatment, said police.