Ministry issues notice on implementation of Grade 1 education reforms

The distribution of activity books for Grade 1, covering the second and third terms for the year 2026, has already commenced, according to the Ministry of Education.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education Sri Lanka, Nalaka Kaluwewa, stated that the distribution process is expected to be completed across all schools by April 30.

In an official statement, it was further noted that curriculum awareness programmes and teacher training sessions for Grade 1 have already been conducted for Provincial Primary Subject Directors, Teacher Advisors, Teacher Trainers, and Classroom Teachers.

Additionally, Provincial Directors have been instructed to complete any required supplementary training by May 16.

The statement also highlighted that in schools where portions of the Grade 1 first-term syllabus have not yet been completed, school principals are expected to take appropriate measures to ensure those sections are covered during the second school term.