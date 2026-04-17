Attempted shooting targeting Podi Patty reported in Ahungalla

A shooting incident targeting an individual known as “Podi Patty,” the brother of organized criminal figure “Loku Patty,” has been reported in the Ahungalla area.

Police stated that the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. last night (16).

The shooting was carried out by an unidentified group while the victim was traveling in a three-wheeler. The incident took place as he was returning from a function held earlier in the night, said police.

It has been further reported that he sustained no injuries in the incident.

Police have launched investigations to identify the suspects and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.