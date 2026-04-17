Special bus services deployed for passengers returning to Colombo after New Year

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that special bus services have commenced today for the public returning to Colombo after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

National Transport Commission (NTC) Makumbura Bus Terminal’s Assistant Manager D.M. Wettasinghe stated that these special bus services will be operational from today until next Monday morning and throughout the upcoming period.

He further noted that since the public is expected to arrive at main towns from their villages, bus operations will be adjusted by revising schedules based on the volume of passengers.

“From today through Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning, we have deployed buses for people who went to their home villages to return to Colombo. We expect the public to start arriving at major towns from today. Therefore, we have arranged to dispatch buses from these towns as quickly as possible by adjusting schedules to accommodate the available passengers,” he said.