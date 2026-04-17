Deduru Oya drowning incident: Death toll rises to 8 as last two bodies recovered

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that the recovery of the last two bodies from the Deduru Oya drowning incident has brought the death toll to eight.

Earlier, six bodies—comprising two females and four males—were recovered from a group of individuals who were reportedly swept away while bathing in the Deduru Oya in the Kuratiyagahamula area of Kobeigane.

The incident occurred yesterday (16), and the victims were reported missing following the event.

According to police, a group of seven people from the Kadawatha area had visited a relative’s house in Kobeigane.

Subsequently, a group of 15 people from the same house, including the seven visitors, had gone to the Deduru Oya for bathing when the incident occurred, police stated.

Initially, two bodies were recovered, and two individuals were admitted to hospital for treatment while 6 others were reported missing. However, all bodies have now been recovered.