Indian Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to visit Sri Lanka

Indian Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to visit Sri Lanka

April 17, 2026   11:20 am

The Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from April 19 to 20, 2026. 

During this visit, he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Disanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in a continuation of the recent high-level diplomatic engagements which reinforce the longstanding ties between Sri Lanka and India, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism. 

The Indian Vice President will also participate in several events to engage with political and community leaders in Sri Lanka, the statement said. 

A number of Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries are also scheduled to be exchanged during the visit, focusing on enhancing cooperation, including in projects related to cyclone Ditwah rehabilitation and development cooperation with the assistance of the Government of India. 

Vice President Radhakrishnan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Government of India, it added.

 

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