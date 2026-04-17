Sarath Kongahage and Devapriya Abeysinghe granted bail

The former Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), Sarath Kongahage and the former Director General, Devapriya Abeysinghe who were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), have been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering facts presented by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and counsel representing the suspects.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspects be released on two personal bail bonds of Rs. 1 million each and imposed an overseas travel ban on both individuals, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Magistrate further ordered the case to be recalled on September 8 and directed authorities to submit a progress report on the ongoing investigations on that date.

The Bribery Commission had arrested the suspects on charges of allegedly causing financial loss to the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation by recruiting six employees outside the approved cadre and attaching them to the personal staff of former Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella.