The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected the bail application of the Chairman of the Nuwara Eliya Pradeshiya Sabha, Velu Yogaraj, who is currently in remand custody over corruption allegations.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented by Chief Inspector Pushpakumara, representing the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), and President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne, who appeared for the suspect, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be further remanded until April 28.

The suspect was arrested by the Bribery Commission on suspicion of committing corruption by allegedly acting in a manner that provided undue advantage to a landowner, in relation to the approval of a development plan for state-owned land within the jurisdiction of the Nuwara Eliya Pradeshiya Sabha.