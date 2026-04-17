Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

April 17, 2026   12:41 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Southern Province and in Colombo, Kaluthara, Monaragala and Rathnapura districts.

The advisory issued at noon today (17) will be in effect until 11.00 p.m.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Southern Province and in Colombo, Kaluthara, Monaragala and Rathnapura districts after 1.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

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