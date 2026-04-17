Former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena further remanded after bail refusal

Former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena further remanded after bail refusal

April 17, 2026   12:42 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered the refusal of the bail application of former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena, who is currently in remand custody in connection with an incident involving the alleged acceptance of bribes during the purchase of Airbus aircraft for the airline.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the attorneys representing the suspect, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be further remanded in custody until April 28.

The former Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on March 12, 2026 for allegedly accepting a bribe of USD 2 million related to the Airbus aircraft deal.

Chandrasena, who was CEO of SriLankan Airlines during a 2013 deal to purchase 10 aircraft worth US$2.3 billion, is accused of conspiring to accept a bribe of US$16 million and receiving €1.45 million into a bank account in Singapore.

Prosecutors say Chandrasena created a shell company in Brunei in his wife’s name and arranged for the kickback to be paid into its Singapore account.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel prices may be adjusted amid global market fluctuations as govt absorbs import costs - Minister (English)

Fuel prices may be adjusted amid global market fluctuations as govt absorbs import costs - Minister (English)

Fuel prices may be adjusted amid global market fluctuations as govt absorbs import costs - Minister (English)

44 killed in road accidents during festive period; Drunk driving identified as a main cause: Police (English)

44 killed in road accidents during festive period; Drunk driving identified as a main cause: Police (English)

Former MP Chandana Kathriarachchi arrested with firearms and ammunition cache (English)

Former MP Chandana Kathriarachchi arrested with firearms and ammunition cache (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Derana-Dialog 'Rangiri Dambulu Soorya Mangalya' draws massive crowds in Dambulla (English)

Derana-Dialog 'Rangiri Dambulu Soorya Mangalya' draws massive crowds in Dambulla (English)

Customary anointing of oil for New Year performed at temples across the island (English)

Customary anointing of oil for New Year performed at temples across the island (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm