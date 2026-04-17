Former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena further remanded after bail refusal

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered the refusal of the bail application of former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena, who is currently in remand custody in connection with an incident involving the alleged acceptance of bribes during the purchase of Airbus aircraft for the airline.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the attorneys representing the suspect, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be further remanded in custody until April 28.

The former Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on March 12, 2026 for allegedly accepting a bribe of USD 2 million related to the Airbus aircraft deal.

Chandrasena, who was CEO of SriLankan Airlines during a 2013 deal to purchase 10 aircraft worth US$2.3 billion, is accused of conspiring to accept a bribe of US$16 million and receiving €1.45 million into a bank account in Singapore.

Prosecutors say Chandrasena created a shell company in Brunei in his wife’s name and arranged for the kickback to be paid into its Singapore account.