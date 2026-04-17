Special train services scheduled to operate for passengers returning to Colombo

Special train services scheduled to operate for passengers returning to Colombo

April 17, 2026   12:51 pm

The Railway Department has deployed several special train services for the public returning to Colombo after visiting their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to the Railway Department, these special train services are scheduled to operate tomorrow (18) and the day after tomorrow (19).

The Department further stated that these services have been arranged for passengers returning to Colombo from Anuradhapura, Kankesanturai, Matara, and Beliatta, and will operate in addition to the regular train schedule.

 

2026 අප්_රේල් 18 සහ 19 දෙදින විශේෂ දුම්රිය ධාවනය කරවීම. by poornima

 

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