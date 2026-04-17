Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody and Ministry Secretary resign from posts

Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody and Ministry Secretary Prof. Udayanga Hemapala have resigned from their respective positions.

They have submitted their letters of resignation to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this afternoon (17), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This decision was taken to facilitate an impartial and independent investigation by the Special Presidential Commission appointed to probe matters related to coal imports, it said.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently appointed a Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate whether irregularities or illegal activities have occurred in the importation of coal and the production of electricity.

Accordingly, the Minister and the Ministry Secretary stepped down from their posts to ensure that the Commission’s work can proceed without any influence or hindrance to its independent investigative process.

In his resignation letter to the President, Minister Kumara Jayakody stated that following the President’s decision to appoint a Special Presidential Commission to investigate coal supplies, he requested the Secretary to the President to refer investigations into coal imports since 2009 to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), demonstrating a commitment to the public and the President’s mandate against corruption.

He further noted his belief that the upcoming investigations must be conducted independently and without bias. The Minister emphasized that remaining in his position during the inquiry could be perceived as an obstacle, and therefore, he resigned from his ministerial portfolio with effect from today (17), the PMD said.

In his letter, Ministry Secretary Prof. Udayanga Hemapala stated that his resignation was intended to facilitate the commencement of investigations and ensure that they are carried out independently.

He expressed the view that stepping down from his post would provide the necessary space for a transparent process, it added.