Diesel purchased above $286; CPC denies high crude oil price claims

Diesel purchased above $286; CPC denies high crude oil price claims

April 17, 2026   03:18 pm

Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D. J. Rajakaruna, has firmly rejected claims that Sri Lanka procured crude oil at a price exceeding $286 per barrel when importing fuel to Sri Lanka.

Addressing a media briefing today (17), he emphasized that at no point had a barrel of crude oil been procured at such a high price. 

He noted that, following the onset of the conflict in the Middle East, a shipment of crude oil arrived in the country on March 11 at a price of USD 66.99 per barrel. 

He further stated that another crude oil tanker is scheduled to arrive today (17) at a price of USD 71.99 per barrel.

While rejecting claims regarding crude oil prices, the Chairman clarified that the CPC had been compelled to purchase diesel at prices exceeding USD 286. 

He attributed this to the sharp increase in global diesel prices due to the Middle Eastern conflict, with procurement prices ranging between USD 288 and USD 303.

Providing further clarification, Rajakaruna stated that misinformation had arisen from a statement made by the CEO of HSBC, which had been either misunderstood or misreported by sections of the media. 

He noted that HSBC had subsequently issued a clarification stating that it had referred to “oil purchases” in general, not specifically crude oil.

“Diesel prices in the world market have risen significantly. Based on flat averages alone, our highest purchase price reached 242 USD, but with premiums rising to 48 USD or 50 USD, the total cost increased. If we did not procure fuel at those prices, the country would have faced a total supply breakdown,” he said.
 
He noted that a diesel shipment received on March 31 cost USD 285.28 per barrel, while another shipment on April 7 was priced at USD 288.06. 

“The price of Super Diesel during this period had risen to USD 303.77 per barrel,” he added.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel prices may be adjusted amid global market fluctuations as govt absorbs import costs - Minister (English)

Fuel prices may be adjusted amid global market fluctuations as govt absorbs import costs - Minister (English)

Fuel prices may be adjusted amid global market fluctuations as govt absorbs import costs - Minister (English)

44 killed in road accidents during festive period; Drunk driving identified as a main cause: Police (English)

44 killed in road accidents during festive period; Drunk driving identified as a main cause: Police (English)

Former MP Chandana Kathriarachchi arrested with firearms and ammunition cache (English)

Former MP Chandana Kathriarachchi arrested with firearms and ammunition cache (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Derana-Dialog 'Rangiri Dambulu Soorya Mangalya' draws massive crowds in Dambulla (English)

Derana-Dialog 'Rangiri Dambulu Soorya Mangalya' draws massive crowds in Dambulla (English)

Customary anointing of oil for New Year performed at temples across the island (English)

Customary anointing of oil for New Year performed at temples across the island (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm