Iran rejects temporary ceasefire, seeks end to war across region: Deputy Minister

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran rejects any temporary ceasefire and is seeking a comprehensive end to the war across the region.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Khatibzadeh said any ceasefire must include all conflict zones “from Lebanon to the Red Sea,” describing it as a “red line” for Iran.

“We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire,” he said, adding that the cycle of conflict “should end here once and for all.”

Khatibzadeh said Pakistan’s mediation aims to achieve that goal.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said the waterway has historically remained open, noting that it lies within Iran’s territorial waters but has long been accessible.

He accused the US and Israel of triggering instability in the region, saying their actions have negatively affected global trade and the wider economy.

Khatibzadeh said Iran remains committed to keeping the Strait open, but indicated that new arrangements could be introduced in light of the current situation, including considerations related to security, safe passage and environmental concerns.

He added that a lasting resolution to the conflict, along with what he described as a shift away from “maximalist positions” by the US, would ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains a stable route for global commerce.

Pakistan’s army chief Gen. Asim Munir has been in Tehran since Wednesday, holding meetings with Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Munir also held talks with senior Iranian military officials as part of mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

Pakistan previously hosted negotiations after brokering a 14-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran on April 8, following the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28.

World leaders and senior officials are attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye from April 17 to 19, focusing on global challenges and regional tensions.

Source: AA

--Agencies