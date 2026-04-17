The Sri Lankan delegation, headed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe, has engaged in productive discussions with the senior leadership of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, as well as with rating agencies and investors during the IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2026.

IMF Managing Director, Dr Kristalina Georgieva, congratulated Sri Lanka on reaching a staff-level agreement for the combined fifth and sixth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility and reaffirmed the IMF’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s efforts towards durable economic recovery and sustained progress, a statement said.

During discussions, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the IMF, Dr Kenji Okamura, commended the progress achieved by the Sri Lankan authorities despite significant global headwinds and domestic challenges.

The DMD acknowledged that the conflict in the Middle East has had asymmetric impacts across countries and emphasised that financial support measures to address these challenges should be well-targeted and time-bound.

He further underscored the importance of restoring cost-reflective energy pricing in a timely manner and encouraged sustaining reforms and policy discipline to strengthen resilience and support long-term growth, the central bank said in a statement.

The CBSL Governor expressed his appreciation to the IMF leadership for the flexibility shown in program parameters, particularly in light of the severe challenges faced by the country following the recent cyclone in Sri Lanka and evolving geopolitical developments.

He reiterated Sri Lanka’s continued commitment to undertaking reforms to enhance resilience, stability, and sustained economic growth.