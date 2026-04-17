New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Energy

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. G.M.R.D. Aponsu as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Energy.

The relevant letter of appointment was handed over to him by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this afternoon (17).

Mr. G.M.R.D. Aponsu, who served as the Senior Additional Secretary to the President for Finance and Economic Affairs, is a senior officer of the Sri Lanka Planning Service (SLPS).

He is an officer with extensive experience in the fields of national planning, public financial management, macroeconomic forecasting, development financing, fiscal analysis, tax policy and higher education planning, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, acting as the Head of the Finance and Economic Affairs Division of the Presidential Secretariat, he has provided strategic policy guidance on economic governance and national development priorities, it said.

The appointment comes following the resignation of Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody and Ministry Secretary Prof. Udayanga Hemapala from their respective positions today (17).

They tendered their resignation to facilitate an impartial and independent investigation by the Special Presidential Commission appointed to probe matters related to coal imports.