President Anura Kumara reviews Clean Sri Lanka 2026 Action Plan

A special discussion on the Action Plan of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme 2026 and the progress achieved in the previous year was held this morning (17) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the discussion, extensive attention was given to how the projects proposed for implementation in 2026 under the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme could be organised in a manner that is more accessible and responsive to the public, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The President emphasised the need to further promote the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme by ensuring that it is not confined solely to a government initiative, but is instead advanced through projects that are more closely connected with the public.

The progress achieved in the previous year was also reviewed, and officials briefed the President on how relevant stakeholders would be engaged to ensure the achievement of targets set for the coming year.

Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Convenor of the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat and Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Mr Russell Aponsu, Additional Secretary, Mr S.P.C. Sugeeshwara, members of the Clean Sri Lanka Task Force and senior officials of the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat were among those present at the occasion.

--PMD