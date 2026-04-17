Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser MP Namal Rajapaksa says that Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody’s resignation, although welcome, comes a bit too late.

Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody and Ministry Secretary Prof. Udayanga Hemapala stepped down from their respective positions today (17) in order to facilitate an impartial and independent investigation by the Special Presidential Commission appointed to probe matters related to coal imports.

In a post on ‘X’, Rajapaksa said that the Parliament spent an entire day debating the No-Confidence Motion against the Energy Minister, only for all NPP MPs to vote against it, “thereby indicating that they ignored and effectively supported the corruption allegations against him.”

He claimed that the “coal scam” has already cost the nation millions and questioned whether the Minister’s resignation cover up or compensate the people for the money already lost. “Ultimately, it is the consumer who bears the brunt of this massive scam. Can a resignation truly compensate for it?”

He also inquired as to whether President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will take responsibility for appointing Jayakody to such a powerful portfolio despite his “past corruption allegations”.

“Despite being well aware of his history, the President still appointed him as Energy Minister and continued to defend him even after the BoI commenced a probe,” he claimed.

MP Namal Rajapaksa charged that the President should be held directly responsible for the “coal scam, which has cost consumers heavily”, as he protected Kumara Jayakody for over a year, even after the scandal was exposed.