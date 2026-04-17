Energy Ministers resignation a bit too late  Namal

Energy Ministers resignation a bit too late  Namal

April 17, 2026   09:55 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser MP Namal Rajapaksa says that Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody’s resignation, although welcome, comes a bit too late.

Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody and Ministry Secretary Prof. Udayanga Hemapala stepped down from their respective positions today (17) in order to facilitate an impartial and independent investigation by the Special Presidential Commission appointed to probe matters related to coal imports.

In a post on ‘X’, Rajapaksa said that the Parliament spent an entire day debating the No-Confidence Motion against the Energy Minister, only for all NPP MPs to vote against it, “thereby indicating that they ignored and effectively supported the corruption allegations against him.”

He claimed that the “coal scam” has already cost the nation millions and questioned whether the Minister’s resignation cover up or compensate the people for the money already lost. “Ultimately, it is the consumer who bears the brunt of this massive scam. Can a resignation truly compensate for it?”

He also inquired as to whether President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will take responsibility for appointing Jayakody to such a powerful portfolio despite his “past corruption allegations”. 

“Despite being well aware of his history, the President still appointed him as Energy Minister and continued to defend him even after the BoI commenced a probe,” he claimed. 

MP Namal Rajapaksa charged that the President should be held directly responsible for the “coal scam, which has cost consumers heavily”, as he protected Kumara Jayakody for over a year, even after the scandal was exposed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

CPC denies purchasing crude oil at $286 per barrel (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Trump says US blockade will continue (English)

Imported coal was substandard, but no fraud occured - Minister Vijitha Herath (English)

Imported coal was substandard, but no fraud occured - Minister Vijitha Herath (English)

Fuel prices may be adjusted amid global market fluctuations as govt absorbs import costs - Minister (English)

Fuel prices may be adjusted amid global market fluctuations as govt absorbs import costs - Minister (English)

44 killed in road accidents during festive period; Drunk driving identified as a main cause: Police (English)

44 killed in road accidents during festive period; Drunk driving identified as a main cause: Police (English)

Former MP Chandana Kathriarachchi arrested with firearms and ammunition cache (English)

Former MP Chandana Kathriarachchi arrested with firearms and ammunition cache (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)

Office train services to resume as normal tomorrow; Private bus operations reduced (English)