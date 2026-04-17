Owner of fishing boat seized with over 160kg heroin arrested

Police have arrested the owner of the multi-day fishing vessel seized by the Sri Lanka Navy while transporting a haul of drugs in the deep sea, about 400 nautical miles south of the island.

The multi-day fishing vessel seized by the Navy while transporting a stock of over 160 kilograms of heroin, with an estimated street value of around Rs. 4 billion, along with 04 suspects, was brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning (17).

Meanwhile, the apprehended suspects, the multi-day trawler, and the 161kg heroin shipment were handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for onward investigation and legal proceedings.

During a special inspection at the fisheries harbour, the PNB confirmed the presence of over 161kg of heroin. The site was visited by the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekera (Retd), and the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, to inspect seized narcotics.



Addressing the media, the Deputy Minister emphasized that drug trafficking has long persisted as an organized and sophisticated criminal enterprise.

He highlighted that under the current government’s national mission, ‘A Nation United,’ a robust state mechanism is now in motion, integrating the Tri-Forces, Police, Special Task Force, PNB, and international agencies to dismantle these networks.



Underscoring the Sri Lanka Navy’s operational success, the Deputy Minister revealed that in 2025 alone, the Navy seized narcotics valued at over Rs. 75,000 million. In the first four months of 2026, the momentum has continued with nearly Rs. 50,000 million worth of drugs intercepted and produced for legal action.

During this short period, 14 local multi-day trawlers and 127 suspects have been apprehended. He issued a stern assurance that seized drugs would never find their way back into society, as they are systematically destroyed under strict protocols.