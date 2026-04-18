Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district after 1.00 pm, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, the Met. Department noted.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Atmospheric conditions for evening thundershowers are expected to become favorable in most parts of the island from April 20 onwards.