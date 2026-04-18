Fire breaks out at oil terminal in southern Russias Krasnodar region, officials say

Fire breaks out at oil terminal in southern Russias Krasnodar region, officials say

April 18, 2026   06:43 am

A fire broke out at an oil terminal in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, prompting a large firefighting operation, the region’s emergency operational headquarters said early on Saturday.

No casualties were reported and there was ⁠no indication as to what may have caused the fire.

The emergency headquarters, writing on Telegram, said 224 firefighters and 56 vehicles were battling the blaze at the terminal in Tikhoretsk, northeast of the region’s main town, ⁠Krasnodar.

Crews from Russia’s emergencies ministry were also taking part.

Ukraine’s top commander, Oleksandr Syskyi, said this week that Ukrainian forces were ⁠seeking to reduce Russia’s offensive capabilities by keeping up a high pace of ⁠strikes on military, defence-industrial and other facilities.

In March, Ukraine struck 76 ⁠such targets including 15 facilities in the oil-refining industry, he said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies 

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