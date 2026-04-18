Karandeniya Raju brought back to Sri Lanka from India

Notorious underworld figure ‘Karandeniya Raju’, wanted in connection with over 15 criminal offences, including murder, was brought back to Sri Lanka yesterday (17) from India by a special team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Raju had been recently arrested in India by local security authorities prior to his transfer to Sri Lankan custody.

He is also identified as the brother of organized crime suspect ‘Karandeniya Sudda’.