QR code fuel quota system for petrol vehicles to resume from midnight

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that the temporarily suspended QR code fuel quota system for petrol vehicles will be reinstated from midnight today (18).

Accordingly, CPC Chairman D. J. Rajakaruna stated that the fuel quota allocated for petrol vehicles will remain unchanged.

The QR code fuel quota system had been temporarily suspended from midnight on April 11 in view of the festive season.

Accordingly, from midnight today, fuel will once again be issued to all vehicles under the QR code fuel quota system only, in line with the ‘odd-even’ number plate method.