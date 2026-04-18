Suspect arrested over attempted shooting targeting Podi Patty

Suspect arrested over attempted shooting targeting Podi Patty

April 18, 2026   08:15 am

A suspect was arrested yesterday (17) by officers attached to the Ahungalla Police Special Task Force (STF) in connection with the attempted murder of “Podi Patty,” the brother of the organized crime figure known as “Loku Patty.”

The suspect had allegedly attempted to shoot and kill “Podi Patty” using a T-56 assault rifle on April 16, while the victim was traveling in a three-wheeler near the Lokanwatta Cemetery in Ahungalla.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged with the Ahungalla Police Station regarding the incident, said police.

Acting on a tip-off received by the Ahungalla STF, the suspect was apprehended last night (17) while hiding in a lodge in the Hegalla area of Kosgoda.

During the operation, officers recovered 13 grams and 760 milligrams of the drug known as “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine) from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Pitigoda, Kosgoda.

Ahungalla Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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