Demand raised for Dy Defence Ministers removal amid ongoing Easter attacks probe

Demand raised for Dy Defence Ministers removal amid ongoing Easter attacks probe

April 18, 2026   08:16 am

Reverend Father Rohan Silva has called on the government to remove Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekera, from his position in order to ensure an impartial investigation into the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

Father Silva made these remarks while participating in a programme held in Colombo. 

The event, organised by the Centre for Society and Religion (CSR), marked the launch of a special report on the Easter Sunday attacks titled “Memory, Pain and Hope: Seeking Justice Seven Years On.”

 “While investigations into the attacks appear to be progressing in a positive direction after seven years, we request that the current Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekera—who served as the Eastern Province Commander during the controversial Sainthamaruthu incidents—be removed from his post until the investigations are concluded, in order to ensure the conditions necessary for a fair and impartial inquiry,” he said.

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