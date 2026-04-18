Army soldier killed in building wall collapse at Maduru Oya Training School

Army soldier killed in building wall collapse at Maduru Oya Training School

April 18, 2026   09:09 am

A Sri Lanka Army soldier was killed last afternoon (17) following an accident in which the wall of an old building collapsed at the Sri Lanka Army Training School in Maduru Oya, police stated.

The deceased has been identified as a 37-year-old Sri Lanka Army Lance Corporal from Madiwela, Janakagama, police said.

The body has been placed at the Polonnaruwa District General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Aralaganwila Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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