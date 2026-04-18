41 apprehended in fortnight-long crackdown on illegal fishing - Navy

Sri Lanka Navy, in collaboration with the Coast Guard and the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, conducted a series of coordinated operations across island waters from April 01 to 15 in an effort to safeguard the nation’s marine resources.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, these search operations, aimed at curbing destructive and unauthorized fishing practices, resulted in the apprehension of 41 individuals engaged in various illegal activities.

During these raids, naval personnel also seized 11 dinghies and 02 tractors used for illicit operations, the statement said.

The operations spanned the coastal stretches and lagoons of Chemmalai, Cheddipalayam, Elizabeth Island, Foul Point, Clappenburg Point, Uppural, Nandikadal Lagoon, Alampil, Elephant Island, Puduwakattu in Trincomalee, Uchchamunai in Puttalam, and Commar Point in Jaffna, executed by the Eastern, Northern, and Northwestern Naval Commands, Navy said.

The successful operations yielded a significant haul of items, including sea cucumbers, commercial-grade explosives, and banned fishing gear, the statement said.

Following their apprehension, the suspects (41), along with the seized dinghies (11), vehicles (02) and equipment, were handed over to the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Department offices in Mullaitivu, Kinniya, Cod Bay, Eachchilampattu, Kaluwanchikudy, Kilinochchi, and Puttalam, as well as the Special Task Force (STF) in Pulmoddai, for further legal action, it added.