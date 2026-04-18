Son arrested for allegedly beating mother to death following financial dispute
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Son arrested for allegedly beating mother to death following financial dispute

April 18, 2026   09:33 am

A son has been arrested in connection with the murder of his mother following a financial dispute, said police.

The victim has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of the Sittandi 04 area. 

The incident is reported to have taken place last afternoon (17) near the Sittandi 04 market within the Sandiweli Police Division, said police.

According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the altercation between the mother and son had arisen over a financial dispute, during which the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim using his hands and feet.

Accordingly, the 20-year-old suspect has been taken into custody over the alleged fatal assault on his mother.

Sandiweli Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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