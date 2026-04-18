Litro Gas assures uninterrupted LPG supply through May

Litro Gas Lanka has announced that it is capable of maintaining an uninterrupted supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) throughout the month of May.

The company stated that 20,500 metric tons of gas have already been received for the month of April, while an additional 17,500 metric tons are expected to arrive.

It further noted that the current stock is being stored in a floating storage facility in the Maldives.

In addition, Litro Gas indicated that another vessel carrying 20,000 metric tons of gas is currently en route to the Maldives via South Africa.

Meanwhile, the company confirmed that it had successfully released the required volumes of gas to the market to meet consumer demand during the festive season, as planned.

It also stated that arrangements have been made to supply the necessary stocks to the market following the holidays, with regular bottling and distribution operations having resumed on April 16.